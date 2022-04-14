USOIL Grinds Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI bounces as major trading houses plan to trim purchases of Russian crude. The price is slowly recovering from the daily demand zone around 94.00.

This could be a consolidation phase after the recent wild ride. The RSI’s double-dip in the oversold territory triggered a buy-the-dips behavior. A break above 105.00 could cause a broader recovery to 115.00.

The RSI’s swing into overextension may limit the impetus. The psychological level of 100.00 is fresh support and 94.00 is a critical floor to keep the price afloat.