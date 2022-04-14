Thu, Apr 14, 2022 @ 09:04 GMT
USOIL Grinds Resistance

By Orbex

WTI bounces as major trading houses plan to trim purchases of Russian crude. The price is slowly recovering from the daily demand zone around 94.00.

This could be a consolidation phase after the recent wild ride. The RSI’s double-dip in the oversold territory triggered a buy-the-dips behavior. A break above 105.00 could cause a broader recovery to 115.00.

The RSI’s swing into overextension may limit the impetus. The psychological level of 100.00 is fresh support and 94.00 is a critical floor to keep the price afloat.

