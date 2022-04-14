Thu, Apr 14, 2022 @ 17:50 GMT
GBPJPY Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • GBPJPY reversed from key round resistance level 164.65
  • Likely to fall to support level 163.00

GBPJPY today recently reversed down from the key resistance level 164.65 (previous monthly high from March) – coinciding with the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 164.65 stopped the previous impulse wave (i).

Given the strength of the resistance level 164.65 and the overbought daily Stochastic – GBPJPY can be expected to fall toward the next support level 163.00.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

