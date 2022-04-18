CAD/JPY Rises Along the Trendline

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar rallies thanks to the Bank of Canada’s hawkish stance. A break above last month’s high and the psychological level of 100.00 has put the pair back on track after a 2-week long consolidation.

Sentiment remains overwhelmingly bullish as the bears hesitate to jump in. The loonie is climbing along a rising trendline and 101.00 from June 2015 high is the next resistance.

A pullback is likely to find support from trend followers. 99.80 coincides with the trendline, making it a congestion area.