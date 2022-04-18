Gold Price Moved into a Short-Term Positive Zone above $1.965

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price started a fresh increase from the $1,950 pivot level against the US Dollar. The price broke the $1,965 resistance zone to move into a short-term bullish zone.

There was a move above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,975 on the hourly chart. The price even climbed above the $1,980 and settled above the 50 hourly simple moving average. It is now trading near the $1,985 level and consolidating gains.

An immediate resistance is near the $1,988 level. The next main resistance could be near the $2,000 level, above which the price could start another steady increase. In the stated case, it could rise towards $2,025.

If not, the price could decline below $1,980 on FXOpen. The next major support is near the $1,965 level, below which the price might decline towards the $1,950 support level in the near term.