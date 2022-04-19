Tue, Apr 19, 2022 @ 16:27 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Accelerate after Holiday Pause and Eye Psychological 130 Barrier

USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Accelerate after Holiday Pause and Eye Psychological 130 Barrier

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The USDJPY accelerated in Tuesday morning, as activities gain pace after traders returned from an Easter break.

Fresh strength is exploring levels above 128 mark and trading at the highest in 20 years, with targets at 129.07 (May 2002 high) and 130 (psychological) being in focus.

The dollar remains well supported by policy divergence between the Fed and BOJ and ECB, while rising safe-haven demand on uncertainty over Ukraine crisis adds to greenback’s bullish sentiment.

The pair is on track for the second consecutive monthly rally (March advance was 5.8% and currently is over 5% in April), with signals that gains may extend further, as indicators on larger timeframes are in overbought territory but continuing to head north, keeping so far in play scenario of attacking 130 barrier. Some headwinds could be expected here, but dips in the current situation are likely to be shallow and offer better levels to re-enter strong bullish market.

Rising 10 DMA (125.60) and former top at 125.10 (Mar 28) offer solid supports which should contain extended dips and keep bulls intact.

Res: 128.45; 129.07; 130.00; 130.40.
Sup: 127.96; 127.24; 126.31; 125.96.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.