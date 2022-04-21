NZD/USD Tests Resistance

Thu, Apr 21, 2022 @ 08:36 GMT
By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar inched lower after the Q1 CPI fell short of expectations. A break below the daily support of 0.6730 revealed a lack of buying interest so far.

Sentiment turned cautious after the daily chart exhibited a bearish MA cross. On the hourly chart, the RSI’s oversold situation led to some profit-taking off 0.6720.

A bullish divergence suggests a slowdown in the current sell-off. Nonetheless, the bulls need to lift offers in the supply zone between 0.6820 and 0.6880 before a reversal could happen.

