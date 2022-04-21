UK Oil Bounces Off Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Brent crude finds support from a surprise drawdown in inventories. On the daily chart, the price is taking a breather in a flag-shaped pattern after a parabolic ascent.

The uptrend can remain intact as long as the support of 98.00 stays still. A tentative break above 114.50 has prompted short-term sellers to cover.

The latest pullback saw bids at the 61.8% (104.20) Fibonacci retracement level while the RSI recovers to the neutrality area. A break above 117.80 could extend the rally towards 127.00.