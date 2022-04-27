EUR/USD Breaks Critical Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro struggles as the eurozone’s growth prospect dampens. The pair remains under pressure after it broke below a short-lived congestion area around 1.0770.

A bearish breakout below March 2020’s lows near 1.0650 (a major demand zone) could send the single currency to 1.0580. In the meantime, the RSI’s double-dip in the oversold territory may trigger a buy-the-dips behavior.

1.0750 is a fresh resistance and its breach could alleviate the selling pressure. The bulls must clear 1.0840 before they could regain control.