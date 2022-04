EURUSD broke long-term support level 1.0640

Likely to fall to support level 1.0400

EURUSD currency pair under the strong bearish pressure after the price the long-term support level 1.0640 (the previous yearly low from the start of January).

The breakout of the support level 1.0640 accelerated the active impulse waves 5 and (3).

EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.0400 (target for the completion of the active impulse waves 5) .