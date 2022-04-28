Crude Oil Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Hurdles Nearby

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Crude oil price found support near $95.50 and corrected higher.

It broke a key bearish trend line with resistance near $100.10 on the 4-hours chart.

Gold price could extend losses below $1,890 and $1,880.

The US GDP could grow 1.1% in Q1 2022 (Prelim), down from 6.9%.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After facing rejection near $109.55, crude oil price started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $105 support to move into a short-term bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price traded below the $100 support, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

It traded as low as $95.56 before the bulls appeared. The price started an upside correction above the $98 and $99 levels. There was also a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $100.10 on the same chart.

However, the price faced resistance near $102.50 and the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $109.55 swing high to $95.56 low.

The main resistance on the upside is near the $104.20 level. A clear move above the $104.20 resistance zone could open the doors for a steady move towards the $110 resistance level. The next major resistance might be near the $115 level.

If there is no upside break, the price could start another decline below $98. The next major support is near $95.50, below which there is a risk of a move towards the $93.25 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the $85 support.

Looking at the gold price, the bears remained active below the $1,920 level. A close below $1,890 and $1,880 might spark a sharp decline.

Economic Releases to Watch Today