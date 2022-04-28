Thu, Apr 28, 2022 @ 06:15 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrude Oil Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Hurdles Nearby

Crude Oil Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Hurdles Nearby

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price found support near $95.50 and corrected higher.
  • It broke a key bearish trend line with resistance near $100.10 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Gold price could extend losses below $1,890 and $1,880.
  • The US GDP could grow 1.1% in Q1 2022 (Prelim), down from 6.9%.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After facing rejection near $109.55, crude oil price started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $105 support to move into a short-term bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price traded below the $100 support, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

It traded as low as $95.56 before the bulls appeared. The price started an upside correction above the $98 and $99 levels. There was also a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $100.10 on the same chart.

However, the price faced resistance near $102.50 and the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $109.55 swing high to $95.56 low.

The main resistance on the upside is near the $104.20 level. A clear move above the $104.20 resistance zone could open the doors for a steady move towards the $110 resistance level. The next major resistance might be near the $115 level.

If there is no upside break, the price could start another decline below $98. The next major support is near $95.50, below which there is a risk of a move towards the $93.25 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the $85 support.

Looking at the gold price, the bears remained active below the $1,920 level. A close below $1,890 and $1,880 might spark a sharp decline.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • German Consumer Price Index for April 2022 (YoY) – Forecast +7.2%, versus +7.3% previous.
  • German Consumer Price Index for April 2022 (MoM) – Forecast +0.6%, versus +2.52% previous.
  • US Gross Domestic Product for Q1 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 1.1% versus previous 6.9%.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.