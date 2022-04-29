Fri, Apr 29, 2022 @ 15:23 GMT
Aussie Bounces on RBA Rate Hike Expectations But Overall Picture Remains Negative

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The AUDUSD edges higher on Friday as traders collected profits on oversold conditions after steep six-day fall, with the sentiment being improved by growing expectations for RBA’s 0.15% rate hike.

Although reversal pattern is forming on a daily chart, recovery is likely to be limited, as key factors, such as global growth slowdown; expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes and China’s slowdown due to the latest Covid lockdowns, would heavily weigh on Aussie dollar.

Initial resistance lays at 0.7198 (Fibo 23.6% of 0.7661/0.7055), with stronger upticks to be ideally capped by 0.7253 (daily cloud base) and 0.7286 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.7661/0.7055) to keep larger bears in play.

Res: 0.7198; 0.7228; 0.7253; 0.7286
Sup: 0.7100; 0.7081; 0.7055; 0.7033

