EUR/USD Sees Further Downside

Tue, May 03, 2022 @ 07:55 GMT
By Orbex

The euro continues to weaken over growth concerns in the eurozone amid the war in Ukraine. A tentative break below 1.0500 further put the euro under pressure.

A lack of rebound suggests that the bears are confident enough to hold onto their chips, while the bulls stay on the sidelines. A bullish RSI divergence shows a slowdown in the sell-off.

However, only a rally above 1.0650 could ease the selling pressure and help turn sentiment around. Otherwise, 1.0400 from January 2017 would be the next stop.

