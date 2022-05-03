USD/CHF Hits 2-Year High

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar rallies ahead of an expected Fed rate hike this week. The pair is grinding a rising trendline and is about to reach a two-year high at 0.9800.

The RSI has ventured into the overbought area on the daily time frame. Meanwhile, the indicator’s bearish divergence suggests a loss of momentum in the parabolic ascent. The pair could be due for a pullback for the bulls to catch their breath.

The demand zone between the trendline and 0.9670 from the latest consolidation is a key area to gauge short-term buying interest.