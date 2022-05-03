Dow Jones 30 Struggles for Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dow Jones 30 recoups losses as traders take profit ahead of the FOMC. A break below 33300 forced bulls to bail out and suggests that the liquidation phase is yet to end.

The demand zone around 32700 from March’s rebound is a critical level to test buyers’ resolve. An oversold RSI has attracted bargain hunters, but the rebound will need to clear 33900 before a bullish reversal could materialize.

Failing that, February’s lows around 32300 would be the support of last resort before a deeper correction towards 31000.