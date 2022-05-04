Wed, May 04, 2022 @ 09:36 GMT
UK 100 Grinds Resistance

By Orbex

The FTSE 100 rallies ahead of the BOE meeting on Thursday. A bullish RSI divergence could be a soothing sign for the bulls as it indicates a slowdown in the sell-off.

A bounce above 7490 prompted sellers to cover their positions, further easing the downward pressure. 7580 is the next hurdle and its breach would bring the index back to the double top at 7670, where a breakout could resume the uptrend in the medium-term.

7420 is immediate support and 7300 an important level to keep the recent rebound intact.

