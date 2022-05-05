Thu, May 05, 2022 @ 15:56 GMT
EURJPY Remains Above 20-Day SMA With Weak Momentum

By XM.com

EURJPY has gained little this week, and it managed to hold above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and re-enter the 137.00 area, with the RSI feeding some prospects for a possible positive short-term move, as it is holding above the 50 level. On the other hand, the stochastic oscillator is ready to create a bearish cross within the %K and %D lines.

A failure to overcome the 138.00 psychological number could send the price down to the 20-day SMA at 137.00. Lower, support could be next found around the 40-day SMA at 135.15, standing above the 134.75 barrier.

Alternatively, if 138.00 proves easy to get through, the spotlight will turn to the almost seven-year high of 140.00. On top of that, the bulls would need to clear the 141.00 round number, registered in June 2015.

In the short-term picture, EURJPY turned positive after the bounce off 124.40. Should the market continue the upward pattern, the outlook may turn brighter. A run above 140.00 would turn the outlook to strongly bullish.

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

