Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis

Fri, May 06, 2022 @ 06:49 GMT
By FxPro
  • Nikkei 225 reversed from resistance area
  • Likely to test support level 26500.00

Nikkei 225 index recently reversed down from the resistance area located between the key resistance level 27425.00 (which has been reversing the price from last month), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from March.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the previous ABC correction 2.

Nikkei 225 index can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 26500.00.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

