NZDUSD Wave Analysis

Mon, May 09, 2022 @ 19:22 GMT
By FxPro
  • NZDUSD broke key support level 0.6410
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6300

NZDUSD currency pair under the bearish pressure after the price broke the key support level 0.6410 (which reversed the price sharply at the start of this month).

The breakout of the support level 0.6410 accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear daily downtrend – NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.6300 (target price for the completion of the active wave (3)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

