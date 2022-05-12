Thu, May 12, 2022 @ 16:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Aussie Posts New Multi-Month Low on Dominating Risk-off Mode

AUD/USD: Aussie Posts New Multi-Month Low on Dominating Risk-off Mode

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Risk aversion on growing concerns about inflation and slowdown of global growth continues to drive the Aussie dollar lower, after recovery attempts on Wednesday were strongly rejected above 0.70 level, now reverted to strong resistance.

Fresh weakness hit the lowest since June 2020 on Thursday, pressuring the top of monthly Ichimoku cloud (0.6822) which could provide some headwinds to larger bears.

Oversold daily indicators and 14-d momentum turning north from deep negative territory, support the scenario of consolidation, however, overall picture remains firmly bearish and complemented with negative fundamentals that suggests limited corrective action.

Upticks should stay below barriers at 0.7000/34 (psychological / falling 10DMA) to keep bears intact for fresh push lower, with weekly close below 0.70 level to strengthen bearish stance.

Violation of monthly cloud top would open way towards next key support at 0.6758 (50% retracement of larger 0.5509/0.8007 ascend).

Res: 0.6952; 0.6986; 0.7000; 0.7034
Sup: 0.6842; 0.6822; 0.6758; 0.6647

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.