Mon, May 16, 2022 @ 14:05 GMT
DAX 40 Tests Daily Resistance

By Orbex

The Dax 40 bounces higher amid bargain hunting after earlier sell-off. The index found support at the base of the mid-March rally at 13300. A bullish RSI divergence revealed a deceleration in the latest sell-off and a close above 13850 prompted sellers to cover their bets. The daily resistance at 14300 is a major hurdle and its breach could turn sentiment around. An overbought RSI may cause a pullback to test buyers’ commitment. 13750 is a fresh support and 13300 a floor to keep the current rebound relevant.

