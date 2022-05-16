DAX 40 Tests Daily Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dax 40 bounces higher amid bargain hunting after earlier sell-off. The index found support at the base of the mid-March rally at 13300. A bullish RSI divergence revealed a deceleration in the latest sell-off and a close above 13850 prompted sellers to cover their bets. The daily resistance at 14300 is a major hurdle and its breach could turn sentiment around. An overbought RSI may cause a pullback to test buyers’ commitment. 13750 is a fresh support and 13300 a floor to keep the current rebound relevant.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>