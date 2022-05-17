Tue, May 17, 2022 @ 11:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD: Sterling Lifted by Upbeat UK Jobs Data and Expectations for Hawkish...

GBPUSD: Sterling Lifted by Upbeat UK Jobs Data and Expectations for Hawkish BoE

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable extends rebound from new 2022 low into third straight day and accelerates recovery on Tuesday after upbeat jobs data.

UK unemployment fell to 3.7% in March, the lowest since 1975, improving the sentiment on rising bets for BoE 50 basis points hike on June 16 policy meeting that would lift interest rate to 1.5%.

Markets focus Wednesday’s UK CPI data on Wednesday with inflation expected to rise to a 40-year high at 9.1% in April from 7% in March that would add to BoE’s hawkish expectations and give fresh boost to the pound.

Improving daily technical studies support the notion as 14-d momentum is in steep ascend and approaching the midline which divides positive and negative territory and RSI is heading north after reversal from oversold zone.

Fresh advance broke above 10DMA (1.2348) and extended towards pivotal barrier at 1.2512 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.3090/1.2155 bear-leg / falling 20DMA) with firm break here to allow for stronger correction.

Broken 10DMA offers solid support and the price should hold above here to keep fresh bullish bias.

Res: 1.2512; 1.2534; 1.2600; 1.2622
Sup: 1.2411; 1.2375; 1.2348; 1.2311

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.