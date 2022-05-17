Natural Gas Wave Analysis

Tue, May 17, 2022 @ 20:19 GMT
By FxPro
  • Natural gas reversed from support level 6.500
  • Likely to rise to 9.000

Natural gas recently reversed up from the strong support level 6.500, coinciding with the 20-day moving average and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse wave (3) from February.

The support zone near the support level 6.500 was further strengthened by the upper trendline of the recently broken up channel from January.

Given the clear daily uptrend – Natural gas can be expected to rise in the active impulse wave (5) toward the next resistance level 9.000 (top of the previous wave (3)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

