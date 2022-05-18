Elliott Wave View: EURJPY Rallying from Support Area

Wed, May 18, 2022 @ 05:08 GMT
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term View in EURJPY suggests cycle from 04.21.2022 peak is completed as a 3 waves zig zag Elliott Wave Structure. Down from April 21 peak, wave (A) ended at 134.75 and rally in wave (B) ended at 138.32. Pair then resumes lower in wave (C) with internal subdivision as an impulse in lesser degree. Down from wave (B), wave 1 ended at 136.08 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 136.74. Pair then resumes lower in wave 3 towards 133.98, wave 4 ended at 134.48. Final wave 5 ended at 132.62 which completed wave (C) and wave ((2)).

Blue box started at 133.12. It was hit for the market and began a new cycle. This new cycle is unfolded as a motive wave structure. Up from wave ((2)), wave ((i)) ended at 134.90, wave ((ii)) ended at 133.70. Then wave (i) in lesser degree ended at 135.05, wave (ii) ended at 134.11 and continue with the rally. Wave (iii) ended at 136.69 and curretly we are bulding wave (iv). After complete wave (iv), pair should resume higher in wave (v) and wave ((iii)). Then we should see a new pullback as wave ((iv)) and higher again to complete wave ((v)) and wave 1 to finish the impulse. Near term, as far as pivot at 132.62 low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

EURJPY 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

