Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 104.989 where the swing high resistance is from our 1st support at 104.078 in line with the horizontal pullback support and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support where the horizontal swing low support is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 104.989

H4 time frame, 1st support at 104.078

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 1834 where the horizontal pullback resistance and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement is to our 1st support at 1798 in line with the swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal pullback resistance is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st Resistance at 1834

H4 time frame, 1st Support at 1798

GBP/USD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 1.23967 where the 50% Fibonacci retracement and swing high resistance is to our 1st support at 1.21711 in line with the horizontal overlap support. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal pullback resistance is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.23967

H4 1st support at 1.21711

USD/CHF:

On the H4, with price expected to reverse off the stochastics indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 1.00497 where the 61.8% Fibonacci projection and swing high resistance is to our 1st support at 0.98848 in line with the horizontal overlap support and 50% fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support where the horizontal pullback resistance is.

Areas of consideration

1st support level at 0.98848

1st resistance level at 1.00497

EUR/USD :

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 1.04862 where the horizontal pullback resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement is to our 1st support at 1.03547 in line with the swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal swing high resistance is.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.04862

H4 1st support at 1.03547

USD/JPY:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 129.493 where the 50% Fibonacci projection and swing high resistance is to our 1st support at 127.500 in line with the horizontal swing low support and 61.8% fibonacci projection. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support where the horizontal swing high resistance is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 129.493

H4 time frame, 1st support at 127.500

AUD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 0.70378 where the pullback resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement is to our 1st support at 0.68870 in line with the swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement is.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 0.70378

H4 1st support at 0.68870

NZD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 0.63428 where the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 38.20% Fibonacci retracement and horizontal swing high resistance is to our 1st support at 0.62274 in line with the horizontal swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 0.64052 in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement and horizontal pullback resistance.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.62274

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.63428

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 1.29076 where the horizontal pullback resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement is to our 1st support at 1.27216 in line with the swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal pullback resistance is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.29076

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.27216

OIL:

On the H4, with price expected to reverse off the stochastics indicator resistance, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 114.39 where the 127.2% Fibonacci extension is to our 1st support at 111.11 in line with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 114.39

H4 time frame, 1st support of 111.11

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 114.39 where the 127.2% Fibonacci extension is to our 1st support at 111.11 in line with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration :