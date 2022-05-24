Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

On the H4, with prices below the ichimoku indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support at 101.560 where the horizontal swing low support, 127.2% Fibonacci extension and 50% Fibonacci retracement are from our 1st resistance at 102.348 in line with the horizontal pullback resistance. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 102.738 where the horizontal pullback resistance is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 102.348

H4 time frame, 1st support at 101.560

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4, with prices moving above the ichimoku cloud and prices breaking out of the descending trendline,we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 1834.93 where the horizontal overlap support and 23.6% fibonacci retracement is to our 1st resistance at 1866.37 in line with the horizontal overlap resistance, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 1807.86 where the horizontal swing low support is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st Resistance at 1866.37

H4 time frame, 1st Support at 1834.93

GBP/USD:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku indicator, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 1.25009 where the horizontal overlap support is to our 1st resistance at 1.26243 in line with the 78.6% Fibonacci projection. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 1.23967 where the horizontal overlap support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.26243

H4 1st support at 1.25009

USD/CHF:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support at 0.96291 where the 50% Fibonacci retracement is from our 1st resistance at 0.96961 in line with the pullback resistance. If price breaks through 1st support, the 2nd support is at 0.95223 where the 61.8% fibonacci retracement is. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 0.97641 where the swing high resistance is.

Areas of consideration

1st support level at 0.96291

1st resistance level at 0.96961

EUR/USD :

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 1.07233 where the 127.2% Fibonacci extension and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement are from our 1st support at 1.06421 in line with the pullback support. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 1.05452 where the 38.1% Fibonacci retracement and swing low support are.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.07233

H4 1st support at 1.06223

USD/JPY:

On the H4, with prices moving below the ichimoku indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 128.099 where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and horizontal overlap resistance is to our 1st support at 126.988 in line with the 78.6% Fibonacci projection. Price may break through the 1st support and head for the 2nd support at 125.981 where the 100% fibonacci projection is. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 128.869 where the horizontal swing high resistance and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 128.085

H4 time frame, 1st support at 127.156

AUD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud and price breakout from the descending trendline, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 0.72568 where the 50% Fibonacci retracement is from our 1st support at 0.70790 in line with the overlap support. Alternatively, price may break structure and head for 2nd support at 0.69518 where the swing low support is.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 0.72568

H4 1st support at 0.70790

NZD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 0.65455 where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and swing high resistance are from our 1st support at 0.64103 in line with the pullback support. Take note of intermediary support at 0.63729 where the overlap support is. Alternatively, price may break structure and head for 2nd support at 0.62926 where the swing low support is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.64103

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.65455

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 1.29039 where the horizontal overlap resistance and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement is to our 1st support at 1.27122 in line with the swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 1.29667 where the horizontal overlap resistance and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.29039

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.27122

OIL:

On the H4, with price expected to bounce off the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 115.33 where the swing high resistance is from our 1st support at 104.47 in line with the swing low support, 50% fibonacci retracement and 61.8%% fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 99.20 where the horizontal swing low support is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 115.33

H4 time frame, 1st support of 104.47

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support at 30723 where the 127.2% Fibonacci extension and swing low support from our 1st resistance at 31894 in line with the horizontal swing high resistance 78.6% fibonacci projection and 61.8% fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 32696 where the horizontal swing high resistance is.

Areas of consideration :