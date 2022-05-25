USD/CHF Struggles for Bids

The Swiss franc rallied further after the SNB said it would tighten if inflation persisted. The pair has given up more than half of its gains from the past month. A fall below 0.9710 which sits on the 30-day moving average has put the bulls on the defensive. The discount and the RSI’s repeatedly oversold condition may attract some bargain hunters, but buyers need to clear the support-turn-resistance at 0.9710 before a rebound could take shape. On the downside, a break below 0.9570 would deepen the correction to 0.9500.