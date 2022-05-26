Thu, May 26, 2022 @ 15:09 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPAUD Wave Analysis

GBPAUD Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • GBPAUD reversed from support level 1.7620
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.7825

GBPAUD recently reversed up from the support level 1.7620, which is the lower boundary of the tight sideways price range inside which the pair has been moving from the start of May.

The support level 1.7620 was further strengthened by the 20-day moving average and by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the earlier upward correction (ii).

GBPAUD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.7825 (upper boundary of the active sideways price range).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.