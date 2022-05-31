Tue, May 31, 2022 @ 05:47 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • EURJPY broke resistance level 136.60
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 138.00

EURJPY currency pair continues to rise after the earlier breakout of the resistance level 136.60 (which stopped the previous minor wave (i)).

The breakout of the resistance level 136.60 continues the active minor impulse wave (iii) of the higher-order impulse wave 3 from the middle of May.

EURJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next round resistance level 138.00 (top of wave (b) from the start of this month).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.