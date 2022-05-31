EURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY broke resistance level 136.60

Likely to rise to resistance level 138.00

EURJPY currency pair continues to rise after the earlier breakout of the resistance level 136.60 (which stopped the previous minor wave (i)).

The breakout of the resistance level 136.60 continues the active minor impulse wave (iii) of the higher-order impulse wave 3 from the middle of May.

EURJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next round resistance level 138.00 (top of wave (b) from the start of this month).