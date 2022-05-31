Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

On the H4, with prices moving below the ichimoku indicator and breakout from the ascending trendline, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support at 101.048 where the horizontal pullback support, 78.6% fibonacci retracement and 50% fibonacci retracement are from our 1st resistance at 101.950 in line with the horizontal swing high resistance. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 102.351 where the horizontal overlap resistance is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 101.950

H4 time frame, 1st support at 101.048

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4, with prices bouncing off the ichimoku cloud and breakout from descending trendline, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 1842.69 where the horizontal swing low support is to our 1st resistance at 1864.78 in line with the horizontal swing high resistance,61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 1834.62 where the horizontal overlap support and 38.2% fibonacci retracement are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st Resistance at 1864.78

H4 time frame, 1st Support at 1842.69

GBP/USD:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku indicator, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 1.25494 where the horizontal overlap support is to our 1st resistance at 1.26708 in line with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 100% Fibonacci projection and swing high resistance. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 1.24741 where the horizontal overlap support is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.26708

H4 1st support at 1.25494

USD/CHF:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support at 0.95223 where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement is from our 1st resistance at 0.96673 in line with the pullback resistance. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 0.97525 where the swing high resistance is.

Areas of consideration

1st support level at 0.95223

1st resistance level at 0.96673

EUR/USD :

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud and within the ascending trend channel, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st overlap resistance at 1.08591 where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement is from our 1st support at 1.07492. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 1.0542 in line with the 23.6% fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.08591

H4 1st support at 1.07492

USD/JPY:

On the H4, with prices breaking above the ichimoku indicator and breakout from descending trendline, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 128.070 where the horizontal overlap resistance and 78.6% fibonacci projection are to our 1st resistance at 128.899 in line with the swing high resistance, 127.2% Fibonacci extension and 78.6% fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 127.164 where the horizontal overlap support is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 128.899

H4 time frame, 1st support at 128.070

AUD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud and price moving within the ascending trend channel, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 0.72634 where the swing high is in line with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from our 1st support at 0.71830. Additionally, price is moving into a bullish pressure as shown in the MACD indicator which supports our bullish bias. Alternatively, price may break 1st support and head for 2nd support at 0.70435 where the horizontal pullback support is, in line with the 78.6% fibonacci projection and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 0.72634

H4 1st support at 0.71830

NZD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 0.68809 where the swing high resistance is in line with the 78.6% fibonacci retracement from our 1st support at 0.65366 in line with the overlap support and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may reverse from the support and head for 2nd support at 0.62238 in line with the swing low.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.65366

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.68809

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with price expected to bounce off the stochastics, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 1.27204 where the horizontal pullback resistance is from our 1st support at 1.27407 in line with the horizontal pullback support.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.27204

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.27407

OIL:

On the H4, with price expected to reverse off the stochastics indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support at 112 where the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement is from our 1st resistance at 119.02 in line with the swing high resistance. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 123.10 where the 127.2% Fibonacci extension is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 119.02

H4 time frame, 1st support of 112

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, with price expected to reverse off the stochastics indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support at 32646 where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement is from our 1st resistance at 33133 in line with the swing high resistance. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal swing high resistance is.

Areas of consideration :