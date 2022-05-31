Tue, May 31, 2022 @ 17:01 GMT
NZDUSD Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • NZDUSD reversed from resistance level 0.6535
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6425

NZDUSD recently reversed down from the key resistance level 0.6535 (top former multi-month low from January).

The resistance area near the resistance level 0.6535 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp downward impulse 1 from April.

Given the strong downtrend and strong USD inflows, NZDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.6425.

