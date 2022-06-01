Wed, Jun 01, 2022 @ 16:59 GMT
EUR/USD outlook: Directionless Action Expected ahead of Release of Key US Data

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro is trading within a tight range on Wednesday, as recovery rally from 1.0349 low failed to clear pivotal barriers at 1.0767 (55DMA/50% retracement of 1.1184/1.0349), but subsequent pullback was strongly rejected and contained by rising 10DMA, keeping the downside protected for now.

Daily studies are mixed and lack clearer direction signal, while traders await releases of key US data/ADP private-sector payrolls and non-farm payrolls in coming days, which are expected to provide fresh signals.

Res: 1.0767; 1.0786; 1.0800; 1.0865.
Sup: 1.0694; 1.0668; 1.0642; 1.0592.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

