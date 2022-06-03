Fri, Jun 03, 2022 @ 15:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Completes 'Death Cross' But Bullish Structure Intact

AUDUSD Completes ‘Death Cross’ But Bullish Structure Intact

By XM.com

AUDUSD has been marching higher after finding its feet at the 22-month low of 0.6828 in early May. However, the pair’s advance is currently on pause as the 200-day simple moving average appears to be acting as a strong resistance barrier for the price.

The momentum indicators suggest that bullish forces have gained total control. Specifically, the MACD histogram has jumped above both zero and its red signal line, while the RSI is ascending in beyond its 50-neutral threshold.

If buying pressure intensifies further and the price profoundly crosses above the 200-day SMA, initial resistance could be encountered at the January peak of 0.7315. Piercing through this region, the bulls could aim at 0.7460 before the spotlight turns to the 0.7555 obstacle. An upside violation of the latter might pave the way for the 2022 high of 0.7660.

On the downside, should positive momentum wane and the price reverse downwards, 0.7138 could act as the first line of defence. Breaching this floor, further declines may then cease at 0.7036 before 0.6953 appears on the radar. Failing to halt there, the price could then descend to challenge the 22-month low of 0.6828.

Overall, AUDUSD appears to have the necessary momentum to push even higher and resume its short-term upside trajectory. For that scenario to materialize, the price needs to initially cross above its 200-day SMA.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

The Original Gartley Pattern

How to Become a Forward-Thinking Forex Trader

How to Trade Using Oscillators

Simplify Your Trading with Bollinger Bands

Times To Trade

How to Identify Trendlines

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.