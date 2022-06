USDJPY broke resistance level 131.20

Likely to reach resistance level 135.00

USDJPY continues to rise after the earlier breakout of the resistance level 131.20 (top of the previous impulse waves (iii) and (1)).

The breakout of the resistance level 131.20 accelerated the active sharp upward impulse wave (3).

USDJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 135.00 (the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3)).