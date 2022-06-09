USD/CHF Breaks Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar recovered in anticipation of consumer price data on Friday. Medium-term sentiment remains upbeat and a break above 0.9760 may have put the greenback back on track as sellers rushed to cover their positions. The RSI’s overbought situation has briefly limited the upside but the bulls may see a pullback as an opportunity to accumulate. 0.9710 is the first support and 0.9600 an important level to keep the reversal intact. As the pair makes its way to parity once again, 0.9900 would be the next hurdle.

