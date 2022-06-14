Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

On the H4, with prices moving above the ichimoku indicator, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 106.035 where the 127.2% fibonacci extension and 61.8% fibonacci projection are from our 1st support at 105.017 in line with the horizontal pullback support. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 103.898 where the horizontal pullback support and 38.2% fibonacci retracement are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 106.035

H4 time frame, 1st support at 105.017

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4, with prices moving belowthe ichimoku indicator, we have a bearish bias that prices will drop from our 1st resistance at 1828.57 where the horizontal overlap resistance is to our 1st support at 1787.65 in line with swing low support and 78.6% fibonacci projection. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 1857.75 in line with overlap resistance.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st Resistance at 1828.57

H4 time frame, 1st Support at 1787.65

GBP/USD:

On the H4, with prices moving below the ichimoku indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 1.21626 where the horizontal pullback resistance is to our 1st support at 1.18375 in line with the 78.6% fibonacci projection and 161.8% fibonacci extension. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 1.24036 where the horizontal overlap resistance and 50% fibonacci retracement are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.21626

H4 1st support at 1.18375

USD/CHF:

On the H4, with price expected to reverse off the stochastic indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support in line with the horizontal pullback support from our 1st resistance is where the pullback resistance is. Alternatively, price may break structure and head for our 2nd resistance in line with the horizontal swing high resistance and 61.8% Fibonacci projection.

Areas of consideration

1st support level at 0.98769

1st resistance level at 0.99786

EUR/USD :

On the H4. with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will continue to drop from our 1st resistance at 1.04605 in line with the pullback resistance to the 1st support at 1.03536 in line with the 78.6% fibonacci projection and horizontal swing low support. Alternatively, price may break the 1st resistance structure and rise to the 2nd resistance at 1.05329 in line with the pullback resistance.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.04605

H4 1st support at 1.03536

USD/JPY:

On the H4, with prices moving above the ichimoku indicator, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 133.638 where the horizontal swing low support is to our 1st resistance at 136.314 in line with the 100% fibonacci projection. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 131.259 where the horizontal overlap support is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 136.314

H4 time frame, 1st support at 133.020

AUD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will continue to drop from the 1st resistance at 0.69500 in line with the overlap resistance to the 1st support at 0.68264 in line with the 100% fibonacci projection and swing low support. Alternatively, price may break the 1st resistance structure and rise to the 2nd resistance at 0.70383 at the pullback resistance and 38.2% fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 0.69500

H4 1st support at 0.68264

NZD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from the 1st resistance at 0.62923 in line with the pullback resistance to the 1st support at 0.61210 in line with the 78.6% fibonacci projection and 127.2% fibonacci extension. Alternatively, price may break the 1st resistance structure and rise to the 2nd resistance at 0.63697 in line with the 38.2% fibonacci retracement and overlap resistance.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.61210

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.62923

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with expected to reverse off the stochastics indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support at 1.27639 in line with the horizontal pullback support from our 1st resistance at 1.29019 where the pullback resistance and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement is. Alternatively, price may break structure and head for our 2nd resistance in line with the horizontal swing high resistance.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.29019

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.27639

OIL:

On the H4, with expetec to reverse off the stochastics indicator resistance, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support at 117.76 in line with the horizontal pullback support from our 1st resistance at 123.12 where the horizontal swing high resistance and 127.2% Fibonacci extension is. Alternatively, price may break structure and head for our 2nd resistance in line with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 123.12

H4 time frame, 1st support of 117.76

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, with price expected to bounce off the stochastics indicator, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 30568 where the horizontal swing low support and 61.8% Fibonacci projection is to our 1st resistance at 32592 in line with the horizontal pullback support. Alternatively, price may break structure and head for 2nd support where the 78.6% Fibonacci projection is.

Areas of consideration :