USD/JPY Consolidates Gains

The Japanese yen clawed back losses after BoJ boss Kuroda raised concerns about the yen’s sharp decline. The pair has been climbing along a rising trend line. The lack of supply zone means that there is little resistance on the upside. The RSI’s overbought situation on the daily chart has caused a pullback and a fall below the trend line indicates that the greenback could use some breathing room. 133.50 is the first level to gauge the strength of the bullish momentum. A bounce above 135.00 would carry the price to 137.00.

