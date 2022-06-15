XAU/USD Nears Critical Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold tumbles as the US dollar regains bullish impetus across the board. A clean cut below the demand zone at 1828 indicates weak interest in safeguarding the latest rebound. As trapped buyers look to exit, more selling pressure could weigh on the price action. The RSI’s oversold condition attracted some bargain hunters near 1810. The supply zone between 1840 and 1850 is a major hurdle. A failure to break higher would send the precious metal to the daily support at 1791, a step closer to a full-blown sell-off.

