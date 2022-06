AUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD reversed from support level 0.6850

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.7000

AUDUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 0.6850 (which stopped the earlier sharp downward impulse wave 1 in the middle of May).

The upward reversal from the support level 0.6850 is likely to create the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing – a strong buy signal for this currency pair.

Given the oversold daily Stochastic, AUDUSD can be expected to rise further toward the next round resistance level 0.7000.