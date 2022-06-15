AUDUSD Wave Analysis

Wed, Jun 15, 2022 @ 18:55 GMT
By FxPro
  • AUDUSD reversed from support level 0.6850
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.7000

AUDUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 0.6850 (which stopped the earlier sharp downward impulse wave 1 in the middle of May).

The upward reversal from the support level 0.6850 is likely to create the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing – a strong buy signal for this currency pair.

Given the oversold daily Stochastic, AUDUSD can be expected to rise further toward the next round resistance level 0.7000.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

