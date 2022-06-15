Wed, Jun 15, 2022 @ 18:55 GMT
Platinum Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • Platinum reversed from support level 920.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 960.00

Platinum recently reversed up from the support level 920.00 (which is the upper border of the support zone which has been reversing the price from the middle of September, the lower boundary stands at 900.00).

The upward reversal from the support level 920.00 stopped the previous minor retracement 2 from the start of June.

Given the oversold daily Stochastic, Platinum can be expected to rise further toward the next round resistance level 960.00.

