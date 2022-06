The S&P 500 struggles as the FOMC anticipates an economic downturn. A fall below the daily support at 3840 which has turned into a resistance might confirm the bear market. Sellers would continue to fade rebounds as sentiment deteriorates. The RSI’s dip into the oversold area may prompt some short-term sellers to cover. But unless the buy side manages to lift offers around 3840, the index could be vulnerable to a new round of sell-off. 3550 from November 2020 would be the next target.