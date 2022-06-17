Fri, Jun 17, 2022 @ 11:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Outlook: Near-Term Risk Shifts Lower after Thick Daily Cloud Capped Recovery

EUR/USD Outlook: Near-Term Risk Shifts Lower after Thick Daily Cloud Capped Recovery

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro turned to red on Friday after recovery on Wed/Thu was capped by the base of thick daily cloud (spanned between 1.0566 and 1.0767)) and dollar returns to strength after hawkish Fed and BoJ remaining on hold.

The action remains heavily weighed by daily cloud and bearish studies on daily chart, with Thursday’s bull-trap on Fibo barrier (50% of 1.0786/1.0358) and 10DMA (1.0572) adds to negative signals.

Near-term action looks for repeated close below falling 10DMA to confirm negative stance, with extension through 5DMA (1.0466) to further weakens the structure and increase risk of fresh attack at key supports at 1.0349 (2022 low) and 1.0340 (2017 low), loss of which would open way for stronger bearish acceleration.

Alternative scenario would require rebound and close within daily cloud to ease immediate downside risk.

Res: 1.0566; 1.0591; 1.0623; 1.0638.
Sup: 1.0493; 1.0466; 1.0380; 1.0349.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.