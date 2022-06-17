EUR/USD Technical Analysis 17th June 2022

Fri, Jun 17, 2022 @ 14:46 GMT
By FXOpen

The Euro started a decent increase from the 1.0380 support zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair traded above the 1.0420 resistance to start an upward move.

There was a clear move above a key bearish trend line with resistance near 1.0435 on the hourly chart. The pair settled above the 1.0450 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It traded as high as 1.0601 and is currently correcting gains.

An immediate support is near the 1.0520 level on FXOpen. The next key support is near 1.0500, below the pair could decline towards the 1.0450 level in the near term. Any more losses might send the pair towards the 1.0400 level.

On the upside, the next major resistance is near the 1.0580 level. A break above the 1.0580 and 1.0600 resistance levels could start another increase. In the stated case, it could even surpass 1.0650.

FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

