EURJPY reversed from support level 139.30

Likely to rise to resistance level 144.00

EURJPY currency pair just reversed up from the key support level 139.30 (former strong resistance from the middle of April).

The upward reversal from the support level 139.30 stopped the previous minor ABC correction (ii) .

EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 144.00 (top of wave (i) from the start of June).