EUR/USD Attempts to Rebound

The US dollar finds support from higher Treasury yields. The pair saw strong support near May’s lows (1.0380). A surge above 1.0500 prompted short-term sellers to cover and paved the way for a rebound. This is a sign of robust interest in keeping last month’s rally intact. 1.0660 is former support that has turned into a resistance. Its breach would bring the single currency to the recent peak near 1.0770, which is the last hurdle before a meaningful recovery. On the downside, 1.0460 is fresh support in case of a pullback.

