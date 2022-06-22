GBP/JPY to Test Peak

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Japanese yen weakens as the BoJ’s meeting minutes confirm its ultra-loose stand. The sell-off came to a halt at the psychological level of 160.00 where the pair first broke out in late May. The latest rally above 166.00 further trimmed the downward pressure. A break above 168.60 would put the rally back on track. The uptrend remains intact in the medium-term and the bulls may see pullbacks as an opportunity to jump in. 165.50 is the first support as buyers may wait for the RSI to drop back into the neutral area.

