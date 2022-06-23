US Oil Nears Critical Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI crude remains under pressure over fears of recession. A fall below the daily support at 109.00 triggered a new round of liquidation. After a clean cut through the 30-day moving average, the demand area between May’s lows (99.00) and the psychological level of 100.00 is critical in keeping the price afloat in the medium-term. The RSI’s triple dip into the oversold zone caused a rebound as the bears’ profit-taking met the bulls’ buying the dip. 111.00 is the first obstacle to remove before the commodity could bounce back.

