Mon, Jun 27, 2022 @ 11:33 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAG/USD Bounces Off Major Floor

XAG/USD Bounces Off Major Floor

By Orbex

Silver recoups some losses as the US dollar takes a breather. On the daily chart, the price has struggled to lift offers around the 30-day moving average, suggesting prevailing selling interest. A drop below 20.90 has invalidated the mid-June rally. As buyers seek to bail out, the path of least resistance could be down. May’s low at 20.50 is the last support and its breach could trigger a broader sell-off towards 19.00. On the upside, 21.50 is the closest resistance and the triple top (22.00) a major level before a recovery could happen.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.