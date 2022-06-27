XAG/USD Bounces Off Major Floor

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver recoups some losses as the US dollar takes a breather. On the daily chart, the price has struggled to lift offers around the 30-day moving average, suggesting prevailing selling interest. A drop below 20.90 has invalidated the mid-June rally. As buyers seek to bail out, the path of least resistance could be down. May’s low at 20.50 is the last support and its breach could trigger a broader sell-off towards 19.00. On the upside, 21.50 is the closest resistance and the triple top (22.00) a major level before a recovery could happen.

