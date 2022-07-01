USD/CAD Bounces Higher

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar struggles over a slowdown in April’s GDP growth. Sentiment remains in the US dollar’s favour after a tentative break above May’s high at 1.3070. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart indicates an acceleration to the upside as the pair bounces back. A close above 1.2910 led short-term sellers to cover their positions. 1.2980 from a previous sell-off is a key hurdle and its breach may take out the remaining selling interest and pave the way for an extended rally. On the downside, 1.2820 is a major support.

