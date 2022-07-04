GBP/USD: Bears Taking a Breather After Strong Rejection at 1.20 Zone on Friday

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cable is trading around 1.21 handle, moving in a narrow range on expected lower volumes due to US Independence Day holiday.

Friday’s daily candle with long tail signals that bears are lacking strength for a final attack at 2022 low (1.1933) and also facing headwinds from psychological 1.20 support.

Fresh bullish momentum on daily chart supports the action, though moving averages are still in full bearish setup and weigh, suggesting that recovery needs more evidence.

Violation of falling 10DMA (1.2202) would give fresh strength to the action for extension towards upper pivots at 1.2296/1.2332 (daily Kijun-sen / recent range top).

Caution on failure to clear 10DMA which capped in past four days that would keep the downside at risk.

Res: 1.2139; 1.2202; 1.2225; 1.2254.

Sup: 1.2084; 1.2045; 1.2000; 1.1975.