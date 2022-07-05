Tue, Jul 05, 2022 @ 10:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Adopts Neutral Status above 2-year Low

GBPUSD Adopts Neutral Status above 2-year Low

XM.com
By XM.com

GBPUSD formed a tiny neutral candlestick on Monday above Friday’s closing price of 1.2087 and below the nearby 1.2170 resistance territory.

The refusal to return to the two-year low of 1.1932 could be a rosy sign that buyers are absorbing selling pressures in the market as the price is currently trying to set a foothold around the 1.2100 level. Yet, the RSI is still preserving a negative trajectory well below its 50 neutral mark, and the MACD has recently ticked back below its red signal line, both downplaying any meaningful recovery.

The 1.2170 cap will remain in focus in the coming sessions as the constraining 20-day simple moving average (SMA) is also converging towards that region. A successful move higher from here may then attempt to knock down a tougher wall at 1.2270 with scope to revisit the crucial zone of 1.2360 – 1.2411. Notably, the 50-day SMA, the descending trendline from February, and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 downtrend are all positioned here. Hence any violation at this point is expected to unleash faster bullish corrections, likely up to the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1.2626.

Alternatively, if downside forces dominate, driving the price below 1.2085, the spotlight will immediately fall on the 1.1988 – 1.1932 floor. Snapping that base, the bears could chart a new lower low around 1.2765 taken from the March 2020 limits, while deeper, the sell-off could stall near 1.1620, which was also somewhat restrictive during the same period.

In brief, downside risks keep lingering in the background despite the latest stabilization in GBPUSD. A step above 1.2170 or below 1.2085 could navigate the pair accordingly.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.